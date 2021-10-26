Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
John W. Johnston, 82, died unexpectedly October 21, 2021 at Virginia Mason Hospital in Yakima, WA. He was born August 1, 1939 in Yakima, WA, the son of Elmer and Zona (Cavanaugh) Johnston. John graduated from A.C .Davis High School class of 1958.
The summer after graduation he worked for the US Forest Service clearing trails, deeply embedding the love of the forest into his DNA forever. All of his life he would steal away to the mountains whenever he could for as long as he could. He soon was hired at Hanford where he worked all of his professional career.
John married the love of his life, Violet Towell in 1958. They were married for 63 years.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Virginia Rice and Betty Clark as well as his brother Harold Johnston. He is survived by his wife Violet, Dawndee his beloved daughter, his grandson Jourdan, his grandson Josh, his wife Kendra and his two sons Odin and Radak. John loved being a Grandpa and adored his grandchildren beyond measure. They were the light of his life.
John’s propensity to adopt people into his life adds a long list of individuals that consider him family. These people though not born of blood were born of heart and spirit. They were loved deeply and fiercely. He leaves behind a very big hole. He was loved by all who knew him and will be sorely missed.
John lived a life of honor and integrity. John called Christian Life Center his church home for forty years. As a devoted follower of Jesus, he believed in serving in any way he could. He was always willing to lend a hand if he could. He really enjoyed visiting and encouraging those home bound or in nursing homes.
His Service of Memory will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 28th at Christian Life Center (716 N. 40th Ave., Yakima, WA 98908) with a Luncheon to follow. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
