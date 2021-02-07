Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
John Taylor Greenwalt, 68, passed away February 3, 2021 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
John was born March 6, 1952 in Greeley, Colorado. He was raised in Quincy, WA and graduated from Quincy High School. In 1975, John moved with his family and parents to Gleed, WA where they owned and operated Gleed Serve-U. He was later employed with Coca-Cola and Central Vending until he was disabled.
John loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his parents Delbert and Shirley Greenwalt, a son, Chad Greenwalt (Crista), a daughter, Marcia Cavender (Nate), grandchildren, Aspen, Austin, Taylor and Cora, brothers, Jim (Debbie) and Cliff (Sylvia) and nephews, Cory, Cody and Aaron.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dorothy Edgerly for the care she provided over the last several years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
