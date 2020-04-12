October 29, 1945 - April 6, 2020
Valley Hills Funeral Home
My life in Naches was the epitome of a Norman Rockwell painting. I was very lucky to have grown up in the 50’s, in a small town, going to boy-scouts and riding my bike. I helped out on a paper route and carried my 22 rifle to the gun club every Monday night and shot rats at the county dump.
I can remember that I loved farming at the age of ten. My grandfather was a farmer, and my idol. He would let me drive his Jeep and my dad would let me disk with the Caterpillar tractor by myself after school. Dad had enough confidence in me at 17 to let me become the fourth generation to run the ranch.
One of the many high-points of my life was receiving a deputy Sheriff’s commission from the late Sheriff, Burt Guns. I was later recommissioned by Sheriff John H. Thompson (my dad). I served as a reserve deputy sheriff and also worked for the town of Naches as reserve deputy town marshal. In addition, I was active in the Central WA Mountain Rescue and served in the US Army reserve. I was scout master for Troop 26 and managed Yakima Co. Drain Dist. number 28 as a supervisor for 45 years. I was president of the Wapatox Ditch Co. for many years and belonged to Naches Lodge number 211. Desiring further light, I went on to become a Scottish rite 32-degree mason and was advisor to Naches DeMolay. I was very Active in Yakima Co. Fire Dist. Number 3; serving on every level from fireman, to secretary, and eventually fire commissioner and then chairman of the Yakima Co. Fire Commissioners Association. I drove school busses for the Naches School District, driving the White Pass route.
I worked on many committees with the Yakima visitor’s center to promote local farming. I was asked by Gary Lukhart to drive his restored trolly to take tourists around wine country. I was the president of the Pacific North-West Farm Direct Marketing Association for a number of years, an organization that promotes farm-direct marketing throughout the pacific NW, northern California and British Columbia. Many good friends were made through that organization.
Enough about me. Thompson’s farm is a 121 year-old farm that obviously is not a one man show. It has taken the work of five generations of family, with help from the sixth. If it wasn’t for the women behind the scenes, I doubt there would be a Thompson’s Farm today. My grandmother sold eggs and butter during the depression and my mother worked at Snokist Growers and the Naches library during the 60’s and 70’s. Not to speak of my wife Nancy, who had a day job that kept me the life-style I had become accustom to; that of being a farmer. Nancy is truly the wind beneath my wings.
I am survived by my wife, Nancy of 42 years, son, J.L. and his wife Christine, son, Ellis and his wife Renate, daughter, Anna and her husband Matt. I am survived by five grand-children; Ella, Weston, Darby, Violet and Haskell. I am also survived by my sister, Tommie Simpson and brother, Lex Thompson.
P.S. GO TRUMP
Note from wife: John was a remarkable person. He had boundless energy and worked seven days a week on Thompson’s Farm. He was a very creative person and when small farms were disappearing all over the valley, he worked on new ideas (we called schemes and dreams) until the farm was a success. He was my chain-saw carpenter who built me a green house and chicken houses and whatever I needed to make my life complete. He is famous for his pumpkin cannons; he had a talent for creating something from nothing and keeping old equipment alive. John succumbed at home to heart failure, after many years of treatment for Hodgkins Lymphoma. He was made of iron and worked throughout all his treatments and up to a few months ago. We will miss him terribly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Yakima Humane Society. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In