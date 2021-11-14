Valley Hills Funeral Home
John Seth Gould Jr. (Jay), of Wapato, WA, was born on January 6, 1934 in Southard, OK, and died on November 4, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow. John is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly (Hamilton) Gould. He also spent several years with a good friend, Shirley Patterson, at Mason Lake. John spent his last three years with Mary and Dan Cawley of Wapato, where he was lovingly cared for and enjoyed lots of holidays and family reunions.
John is survived by his daughter, Jana Lowrey of Sioux Falls, S. Dakota and his step children: Steven Hamilton, Catherine Sullivan, Rebecca Pinney, Brian Hamilton, and Mary Cawley, and a plethora of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There were two children that had recently passed before John: Victoria Rosentretor and James Hamilton.
John had a bachelor’s degree in animal husbandry and worked with horses when he and Beverly (Bonnie) had wintered in Arizona for many years. He also had a small Cessna plane that he enjoyed flying around Puget Sound.
There will be a family time Celebration of Life on November 27, 2021 at 11:00 am at Huntington Park West Community Center, 24800 Marine View Dr. S. in Des Moines, WA. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
