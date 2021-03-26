Valley Hills Funeral Home
John Scott Shock Jr., also known by his Indian name Xlaakíwinch, passed on Wednesday March 24, 2021 in Granger, Wa.
He was one of the kindest souls you would have ever met. He always had a smile on his face. He was also a very humble and kind hearted man who loved all his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He was a hard working man. He would live up in the mountains while he worked his job as a tree planter. Xlaakíwinch was a very talented beadworker for which he was known for. He also loved to hunt and fish and was a member of the Lower Valley Pool League.
Xlaakíwinch is survived by his twin daughters Hazel and Bailey Shock, mother Lisa (Robert) Bobb, father John (Tracy) Shock, sisters Nahoma (Adrian) Morningowl-Jackson, Brittany Shock, and Kristin Heemsah, brothers Leroy Morningowl, and Marcus (Theresa) Shock, uncles Leon, Keith (Sonia), Terry (Charlotte), Shawn (Esmeralda) Heemsah, Leland (Yolanda) Kerry, and Myron (Ida) Shock, aunts Melissa, Patricia, Alicia, and Peggy Heemsah, and numerous cousins. He will be truly missed by many. Atawishamash.
Xlaakíwinch is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Barbara “Sadie” Cloud and Lespy Heemsah, paternal grandparents Floyd and Geraldine John Shock, uncles Les Sr., Dale, Levi Sr., Tony, and Jay Heemsah, aunt Carolyn, and also his mate Natasha Adams.
Arrangements ~ Friday 3/26 Dressing Service at Valley Hills Funeral Home Wapato 10 am.
Overnight Services ~ Friday 3/26 Toppenish Creek Longhouse.
Sunrise Burial ~ Saturday 3/27 at McCoy Cemetery Toppenish, Wa.
