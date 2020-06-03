Rainier Memorial Center
John Scherr, born June 8, 1941 in Strasburg, North Dakota, passed away peacefully May 5, 2020 (78 years old) at Cottage in the Meadow.
John was preceded in death by his parents Alex & Clara, sister Donna and brother Bill. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sandra, daughters Angie (Jay), Teresa (Craig), and Jeannine (Ty), 5 granddaughters, 1 grandson, sisters Brigitta (Len), Chris (Jim), and Cathy, and also his good friends George & Tina.
John served his country for 8 years in the Air Force. He retired from Dowty Aerospace of Yakima. At the time of his passing John worked for Keith & Keith, whom he immensely enjoyed working for.
John was a people person, always smiling & happy around all. We will miss hearing his stories about motorcycle rides, camping, fishing, bowling & golfing. Whenever he went into a crowd of people he didn’t know he walked away with new friends and stories. You were loved by many and will be missed by all.
A private family service is planned. For extended family & friends, a celebration of John’s life will be held towards the end of summer. Details will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be given to North Star Lodge & Cottage in the Meadow.
