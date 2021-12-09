John Saunders (Jack) McMillan

February 14, 1940 - December 4, 2021
There is a time for all of us to meet death and our faith lets us know it is not the end, only the beginning. Jack McMillan, 81, was a child of God. He died in his home in Ephrata on December 4, 2021, surrounded by his wife, sons and wives and grandchildren.
Jack was born February 14, 1940 to Jack and Alice McMillan. The most important lessons he received from his parents were to have faith and belief in Jesus and to love deeply. He received love all of his life and he gave it back to all who knew him. Jack was born in Seattle and lived there for three years before moving to Walla Walla where he lived until 1951. Jack was raised with his younger sibling Jim McMillan. At the age of 11 his family moved to Ephrata where he graduated from Ephrata High School in 1958.
When he was 19 years old he started dating a 16 year old girl, Sharon Wallace, who was the love of his life from that point on. It was love at first sight and when they were 18 and 21 they married in Ephrata on November 25, 1961. Eight months after they married, with their young and exciting love, they moved to Glendale, California where they lived for five years. Their first son, Gregory Scott McMillan, was born in Glendale in 1965. Wanting to raise their children around their grandparents, Jack and Sharon returned home to Washington in 1966. Jack worked for General Motors in Yakima and their second son Mark Christopher McMillan was born in 1970. It was while living in Yakima they made the decision to pursue their dreams and fulfill Jack’s true calling in life – to become a teacher and a coach. Jack graduated from Central Washington University in Ellensburg in 1971.
His first job was back in their hometown where Jack and Sharon happily returned to being “Ephrata Tigers.” He taught and coached football for four years. While living in Ephrata, their third son Nicholas John McMillan was born in 1976 and two months later they moved to Brewster. The Brewster community welcomed the McMillans with open arms and for nine years Jack and Sharon and their sons were “Brewster Bears” and will proudly forever be. They developed deeply embedded friendships and their sons claim Brewster as one of their favorite childhood memories. In 1976 one of Jack’s claims to fame was that he suggested the name “Seahawks” which was subsequently selected as the official name of the Seattle Seahawks football team.
After nine years in Brewster Jack accepted a job in Leavenworth and the McMillans then became “Cascade Kodiaks.” He taught and coached for 19 years in that beautiful and wonderful community. During his tenure in Leavenworth he was active on the state level of the Washington State Football Coaches Association where he served as a board member and vice-president. He was active in organizing and supporting the All-Star East-West Classic football game. In 1999 he was honored to be inducted into the Washington State Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. The experiences the McMillans had in Leavenworth enriched their family undeniably. Their sons also claim Leavenworth as one of their favorite childhood memories. It was in Leavenworth that Jack retired from public school teaching after 32 years.
He was then called back to Yakima and he continued his life’s calling for nine more years where he was the Athletic Director and taught and coached football at LaSalle High School, a private Catholic school. At La Salle his son Greg joined Dad and together they coached the “La Salle Lightning” football team. In 2009 he was chosen as the National Football Coaches Association (Northwest Section) Coach of the Year.
He was 73 years old when he retired – or should we say semi-retired. For five more years he continued to substitute teach and he coached junior high and freshman football for West Valley School District in Yakima. He was 78 years old when he retired completely. After his retirement, Jack and Sharon joyfully spent a month each year for six years in Maui, Hawaii which became their home away from home. Each year the same group of friends returned to their “Maui Marigold.” It was not until Jack’s health started to decline that they made the decision to move home to Ephrata where they were raised and fell in love. Their sons, wives and grandchildren live 20 minutes on either side of Jack and Sharon in Ephrata.
Jack loved the game of football. Little footballs ran through his veins. One of Jack’s favorite quotes was “There is no better place to be on a Friday night than a high school football game.” Jack loved to teach and coach. Jack loved sports of all kinds and not only coached football, but he coached basketball, softball, baseball, track, tennis and golf. The relationship that Jack had with these kids is the reward he received from giving his heart and soul to them. Jack was a basketball official for 25 years and was honored to officiate nine state tournaments. Jack loved to run and participated in many races including many Bloomsdays and was proud to have completed the Capital City Marathon in Olympia in 1984.
Jack was a man of God. He was a man of substance. He was a humble man. He was an honest and kind and caring man. He was not afraid to take a risk and every risk he took always enriched his family’s lives. Jack was an incredible role model to many young adults throughout his life, but his number one priority was always his family. Jack said his two best decisions in his life was marrying Sharon and returning to school to complete his education to be able to do something he was destined to do. Jack recently said while holding Sharon’s hand, “We have been so blessed in our lifetime Sharon. If we die tomorrow, we’ve had it all!”
No time on earth is long enough to share with those we love or to prepare our hearts for that last good-bye. Jack was preceded in death by his loving parents Jack and Alice McMillan. Jack and Sharon were married 60 diamond years and their greatest accomplishment was… a loving family. Jack is survived by his wife, Sharon. True love is when you love someone until your very last breath. He is also survived by his three sons, Greg (Marnie) McMillan of Quincy, Mark (Lynette) McMillan of Soap Lake and Nicholas McMillan of Anchorage, Alaska. He loved Marnie and Lynette like his own daughters. Jack has 15 grandchildren and he adored and loved each one of them and their love for him was unmatched: Josh (Jade) Canode, Matt (Janelle) Schwittay, Mitch Schwittay, Caleb McMillan, Mykah McMillan, Riley McMillan, Hanna McMillan, Josh McMillan, Nick McMillan, Gabe McMillan, Davey McMillan, Zane McMillan, Josie McMillan, Landon McMillan and Ace McMillan. He has two great-grandchildren, Kelli Jo and Laekyn. Jack is also survived by his brother Jim McMillan of Ephrata and his nephew John (Darla) McMillan and their children, Aimee (Simon), Casey and T.J. He is also survived by his nieces Kathy Osborn and Kari Moore.
Jack left a lasting legacy and made a positive impact on this world. Jack loved life and lived life to the fullest. He has accomplished all he had to do. His goal posts are now the Pearly Gates of Heaven. To each and every one of us, you will never die Jack. You will always be alive in our hearts and YOU are the very best part of every one of us.
We will celebrate Jack’s life at a Memorial Service at the Community Church of Ephrata, 54 K Street SE, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow the service at the church where we will gather to share our love for Jack.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in