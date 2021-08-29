Rainier Memorial Center
John Richard Stearns, born March 28, 1935 in Lincoln, Nebraska, died peacefully at Yakima Memorial Hospital on August 11, 2021 at the age of 86. John lived a full life of adventure. Starting by serving in the United States Army - 82nd Airborne Division. Then by traveling through the United States by car for much of his life. He liked to have a good time but knew the value of hard work and worked hard as a brick layer until he retired. After retirement, John enjoyed a simple life with a lot of golf — every day except Sundays. To John, golf was a game that would drive you crazy but one that he loved to play and watch (at full blast, and at all hours). When his COPD made him too tired/weak to play he still enjoyed riding along with his grandson, Duke.
John didn’t love many things in life - only golf, Jeopardy, cards, cigarettes, his daughter and her children. When John moved to Yakima in 2010, we all assumed he wouldn’t make it much longer, he was very sick at the time. But his daughter, Diana, gave him the love, care, and home he needed to live eleven more years. A gift we know that John cherished very much.
John is survived by his daughter, Diana McClaskey (Derringer and Andrea Fenton) (Noah, Audrey, Jude), Duke and Rachel Fenton (Dailee, Dawson, Liam), Dana and Sam Van Dalfsen (Evelyn, Henry), Danelle Yeager (Cody, Gracie, James, Jeremiah, Jackson), and Dylanger Yeaver, his son Bernie Stearns (Jonathan and Andrew). John was preceded in death by his son, Jeffery Stearns (Brandi Stearns).
