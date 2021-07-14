Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
John Orlando Reese, Jr. (Jack) passed away July 7, 2021. He was born on December 27, 1942, in Yakima, Washington, to John O. Reese, Sr., and Evelyn M. Reese.
Jack attended St. Paul’s school. He was an altar boy and served many an early morning mass. He attended Marquette High School, graduating in 1960. He also attended two years at Seattle University. While attending Seattle U., he marched with the award-winning ROTC Drill Team.
At an early age, Jack learned the importance of a solid work ethic. He delivered newspapers for the Yakima Herald, was a Clubhouse boy for the Yakima Bears, and managed his uncle’s small fruit orchard in Tonasket at the age of seventeen.
He married his wife Patricia in 1962. They were married for 59 years. They lived in Seattle their first year together while Jack attended Seattle University. During that time, he also worked at Lawyers Title Insurance Company.
In the fall of 1962, his father asked him to join the family business, John O. Reese Insulation. Jack and his wife moved back to Yakima. After the closing of the insulation business, he and his wife opened their first Adult Family Home in 1990. In 1995 he and his son, Paul, established Cedar Hills Adult Residential Care, eventually growing the business to eight Adult Family Homes. He helped to establish the Washington State Residential Care Council, now known as the Adult Family Home Council of Washington.
Jack loved to spend time with his family and friends. There were many trips to Lake Chelan in the summer, to the Caribbean in the winter, camping at Squaw Rock, or just gathering at the family home in Wiley. He loved trail rides with his riding partner, his horse, and his dog.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, John O. Reese, Sr.; mother, Evelyn M. Reese; brother Lawrence Reese; and sister, Betty Schwarz.
Jack is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia; his children John O. Reese, III and wife Tami; Jody M. Reese and partner Bud; Michael B. Reese and wife Shannon; Paul A. Reese and wife Nicole; and Jody L. Macias. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, Tawni Taylor-Reese, Natalee Reese, David Reese, Nathan Reese, Morgan Byers, Patricia Rosales, Elizabeth Fredrickson, Matthew Longee, Andrew Reese, Branner Reese, Montana Reese, Zaiyden Reese, Christopher Reese, Tyler Reese, Hunter Reese, MacKenzie Wood, Sierra Wood, and Joseph McGinnis; 15 great grandchildren, Summer Kent, Brayden Kent, Trey Harris, Jack Reese, Daniel Rosales, Ashlynn Summers, Kora Nix, Lucas Fredrickson, Liam Fredrickson, Mason Longee, Maya Reese, Aspen Reese, Haidyn Reese, Adisyn Reese, and Kehlani Reese; many nieces and nephews; and extended family, Bob McGinnis; his life-long friend of 75 years, Michael Knoll; and riding partner and friend, Mike Byers.
Jack will be missed by his family. He was their leader, their sounding board, their mentor, their friend. His uncountable “words of wisdom” will be remembered and passed down through the family for generations. He loved a practical joke. He was a good husband, a good father, a good provider, a good friend, and a good person.
The family is hosting a Celebration of Life BBQ at the family home, 3504 Stanton Rd., Yakima, WA 98903, on Saturday July 17, 2021 at 4:00 pm. Please join us. Dress casual. Jack’s ashes will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of Jack’s favorite charities: Camp Prime Time, Smile Train, St. Jude’s Hospital, or The Adult Family Home Foundation and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
