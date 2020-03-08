John Morris Zepeda, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, patriot, lover of knowledge and classic car collector, passed away in his sleep on Feb. 26, 2020 at his home in Manson, WA. When he woke up he was surrounded by his mother Helen, father Edmund, his brothers Thomas Noel, Robert (Bert) Noel, Gilbert Zepeda, Ted Zepeda, and Joseph Zepeda, and a sister, Donna Denton, all together in heaven.
He is survived by his wife Margit & son Scott Zepeda (Manson), a daughter, Renee Bretz, and son in law Joe Bretz (Tonasket), a stepson, Michael Basel and daughter in law Theresa Doty Basel (Montana), six grandsons, Markus and Mathias Basel (Germany), Dawson, Rielan and Ameron Bretz (Tonasket), and Wolfgang Basel, and one step granddaughter, Alexandra Doty (Montana); his brother Kenny Zepeda (Puyallup) and his sister Karen Garcia (Moxee), and multiple beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
John was born on Sept. 10, 1945 in Bremerton, WA. He grew up in Yakima, WA and attended school there. He enlisted in the US Army on Oct. 26, 1965, serving 20 years with two tours in Vietnam. The 1st tour with the 5/7 Calvary and the 2nd tour with 281st AHC. He was stationed in Bamberg, Germany where he met Margit and they were married. Six months after their marriage he went to electronic school in Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey. On May 4, 1971 he became a father for the first time, welcoming Scott into their lives. Four years later they moved to Ft. Ord, California where they welcomed their daughter Renee on Nov. 12, 1974. They lived there for three years before moving to Los Angeles, working as broadcast engineer for the Armed Forces Radio and Television Services where he met numerous radio and television stars; most memorable to him was Bob Hope, Johhny Carson and Clint Eastwood. He served one tour in Korea in 1981 and returned to Los Angeles to continue working for A.F.R.T.S. until he retired from the Army in Dec. of 1985. After his retirement he returned to Washington state to be closer to family. In 1987 he underwent a heart valve replacement which then forced a career change and he moved his family to Rimrock, WA where they purchased and operated Game Ridge Motel for more than 20 years as a family. In 2007 John, Margit and Scott moved to beautiful Manson, WA to be closer to Renee and his grandsons, where he enjoyed boating on Lake Chelan, camping at Lost Lake, fishing with Joe and the boys at Forde Lake, studying the stars, caring for his hummingbirds, attending his grandkids’ sports functions, gardening in the summer and taking family trips around the country in the motor home, aka “the Moty.”
A memorial will be held at the New Song Community Church in Wenatchee, WA on March 14th at 11 AM with Pastor Tim officiating and reception immediately following. All are welcome to attend and join in celebration of John’s life. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the PTSD foundation of America or the American Heart Assoc.
You are invited to view his website at HertiageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Hertiage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
