John “Mo” Lamoine Hargrove

Mo, age 62, entered the gates of Heaven early morning April 17, 2021, following a valiant six-week struggle with COVID. Mo came into this life dangerously premature to parents John Wesley and Mary Evelyn Hargrove in Haskell, Texas, January 11, 1959. He was raised in Sunnyside, Washington; graduating as Class President for the Class of 1977.
His life was shaped by his hobbies and the friendships he made along the way. Early on, Mo spent summers in Texas with his cousins Eddie & Linda Trompler; country dancing and riding horses in play-day events, going home with “a suitcase full of trophies.” As a teenager, Mo lived with his brother Billy & sister-in-law Diana. Mo was awfully proud that Billy trusted him enough to allow he and his friends to take his metallic red speed boat on the Yakima River to water ski.
Mo graduated from Yakima Valley College and Central Washington University on the 6-year plan, as Winter quarters were spent working chair lifts, ski patrol, grooming the mountain, and racing at White Pass with the nurturing Mahre & Toynbee families. He completed a Bachelor of Science in Financial Business Administration and Computer Science. In college, Mo enjoyed the blessing of living with and working for the Frank & Charlotte Beard family. Traveling throughout the Northwest putting on rodeos, he met many lifelong friends in the rodeo community, particularly Shane Straga, the leg strumming cowboy. Also in college, he met his life partner and wife of 36 years, Kim Hatcher. Many deep, lasting friendships grew from their years of teaching country dance in Denver and Northwest Washington.
During his time in Colorado, he was also lucky enough to meet the team roping family of Bill & Judy Hogan. Many a day were spent riding either the hills of the Front Range or in Dally Round arena; followed by nights dancing with special friends Tom & Norma Lance.
Mo cherished the role of fatherhood, raising a son, Wesley Dean (Erin), and a daughter, Kristi Lee. He balanced the role of fun-father and responsible-role model with both style and flair. Again, deep friendships were fostered by coaching youth sports, participating in school activities, and mentoring the kids and their friends through both college & their professional careers. “He was like a father to me,” is a commonly shared phrase among the kids’ friends. Though, everyone pestered Mo for being a Cowboys and Longhorn fan, he also enjoyed Sounders games with Wesley and Husky football with Kristi. He cherished his NASCAR trips with Wes Anderson and the gang, for both sport and friendship.
Mo’s brother, Billy, influenced “Country Mo” to become a drummer. His simple, dependable style on drums was shaped by his early experience with the Stanton-Baldwin-Grover clan. It was a relationship to last almost 40 years from the Eagles clubs of the Yakima Valley to the famed Little Red Hen of Green Lake. He was the leader of the popular Buckaroo Blues Band for 22 plus years. Many a’boots have slid across the dance floor to the rhythm Mo was laying down. “Somebody say HOOOO!”
Mo’s love and care for people led him to be a natural salesman. Starting on the administrative side of retirement planning, Mo quickly found his niche in his agricultural roots, selling farm equipment and supplies to northwest farms; then energy products to farmers, loggers, construction groups, etc. His bright smile, jovial demeanor, and honest sense of responsibility to those he served led to many becoming special friends. A true legend.
Mo was a lifetime member of the Toppenish Eagles, but was active socially in Burlington & Sedro-Woolley Aeries. He was also a Moose member and a trustee for Elks Lodge #1604. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Washington Elks Therapy Program for Children: Visit waelks.org/what-we-do/therapy/donate/. John Lamoine brought joy to thousands of people. He will be remembered for his magnetic smile and infectious humor.
Celebrations of Mo’s life will be held later this summer in both Washington and Texas.
