John McGahan passed away at home surrounded by his family on May 23, 2020. He was born on July 12, 1947 to Joy (Altmeyer) and Dick McGahan of Yakima. He attended Yakima schools and graduated from Eisenhower in 1965. In August of 1965, John joined the Unites States Marine Corps with a deep sense of patriotism. He served honorably for 3 years, 2 of which were spent in Vietnam at the height of the conflict. He was honorably discharged in June of 1968 and received the Purple Heart for being wounded in battle, as well as numerous other decorations for bravery and service.
After his military service, John attended Bellingham Community College and participated in peaceful protest to end the war in Vietnam. After college, he worked in a variety of jobs including forestry, construction, and maintenance work. He acquired many practical skills and became known as a ‘jack of all trades.’
In 1973 he married Connie Frenzel. Together they shared a passion for country living and a bought a small house on 6 acres in Tampico, west of Yakima. They made an adventure of living off their land, planting fruit trees, vegetable gardens and raising animals. The small house was expanded and remodeled to accommodate the arrival of their 3 children.
John loved travel and had an explorer’s heart, when a work opportunity presented with the Bureau of land management in Fairbanks Alaska, he jumped at the chance for a new adventure. For 5 seasons, the family made the extraordinary scenic voyage from WA to Alaska by various modes of transportation including: truck and camper, ferry, and air.
John loved to fish and hunt in Alaska as well as the rivers and lakes of WA and OR. He began working for the Bureau of Reclamation in 1985 and retired in 1998. Over the years John and Connie bought and restored houses and built a successful rental business.
He was an avid reader with broad interests including history archeology and world cultures. John was a good and faithful husband and father. A humble, quiet, intelligent guy with a kind heart and dry humor. He was admired, respected, and loved by all our family and friends. He is deeply missed.
John was preceded in death by his father Dick McGahan, mother Joy (Altmeyer) McGahan and brother Richard McGahan. He is survived by his wife Connie McGahan, son Luke McGahan, daughter Laynee and her husband Donavan Phillips, daughter Jessi and her husband Clay See, grandsons Isaac McGahan, Marcus Guin, Keaton See, Lewis See, and Kani Phillips, and nephew Eric McGahan (of Alaska).
The family would like to express our gratitude for the staff at Cottage in the Meadow and Home Health Services, whose care and assistance allowed John to spend his remanding days at home. In addition, we are thankful for the compassionate care received by the staff of Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital and the Yakima Heart Center. Should friends desire, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Yakima Union Gospel Mission.
Due to Covid-19, the family scattered John’s ashes in a private ceremony near Tampico. We hope to gather with friends and family at a later time.
