John Louis Sauer, died April 30, 2020, after a 10 year battle with cancer. Born November 5, 1935, in Longview, WA, to John Peter Sauer and Frances Dora (Tarp) Sauer. John moved to Toppenish in 1940 (Toppenish High School class of 1954). John served in the Army (for two years before being honorably discharged) and then returned to Toppenish where he farmed, leveled land, demolished buildings, and did custom harvesting. In 1957, he married his first wife Mary, and they had four children, Jerry, Betty, Andrew, and David. In 1981 he met Linda, the love of his life, who he married in 1984, gaining four bonus children: Wendy, Bob, Kelly, and Karri. John loved and was intensely proud of each of his eight children. John was a self-proclaimed junkie and lover of all things free. He couldn’t resist a good deal, even if he didn’t need what he bought immediately; he thought one day he might, or someone else would. For many years he collected and restored antique Caterpillar tractors with his son Andy, always on the hunt for the elusive “rare” Caterpillar Twenty-Five. John had a wicked sense of humor, loved to tell jokes, and would take a prank as far as he could. He was generous, always willing to help others with projects, or give what he had, even if he didn’t have much. He was one of the original customers at the Branding Iron Restaurant in Toppenish and would go to coffee almost every day to visit friends and “talk business.” John is survived by his wife Linda, all eight of his children, his brother Mike Sauer, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. John wanted a party to celebrate his life at the Branding Iron (of course); this party will take place when it is safe. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory and read more about John’s life.
In lieu of flowers, donations to North Star Lodge are requested.
