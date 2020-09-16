John Lawrence Patrick

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
John Lawrence “Larry” Patrick, age 88, of Yakima, Washington, passed away on September 6, 2020. He was born in Snoqualmie, Washington, April 11, 1932, to Jesse and Vera Patrick. He was the fourth of five “Patrick” boys who grew up in Carnation, Washington. He graduated from Tolt High School in 1950 and Central Washington College in 1956. He served in the Korean War from 1952-1954. In college, he met Helen Gutridge and they were married on August 15, 1954, after he returned from the Korean War. Helen and Larry were married 63 years until Helen’s death in February 2018.
Larry lived his entire life in the state of Washington and the past 53 years of it in Yakima. He taught school for 30 years in the Enumclaw, West Valley, Pomeroy and Yakima School Districts. He enjoyed coaching football, basketball and baseball during his teaching career and while involved in community youth organizations. Some of Larry’s greatest coaching moments occurred while serving as head football coach at Wilson Junior High. He was a huge sports fan—participating in, following and watching sports his whole life. He especially loved WSU football, the Seahawks and the Mariners. During his retirement years, he stayed active by jogging, walking and golfing; he enjoyed camping and fishing at Lake Roosevelt with family and friends; traveling around the United States; visiting Mariners’ spring training; having coffee with his buddies and going to Palm Springs for the winter in their RV. His smile and laugh warmed many people’s hearts. He loved his family--enjoying family reunions, his grandchildren’s athletic and artistic events, Christmas gatherings and family dinners.
For the last 3 years, he lived at Living Care Assisted Living and made many friends, enjoying their company in the activities and events there.
Larry was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He was active in men’s Bible study, served as an usher and participated in the Wesley UMC private recycling program. He served the community by volunteering for the Salvation Army Elderly lunch program twice a week for many years.
Larry is survived by his daughter Connie (David) Warner and sons Bill Patrick and Gary (Toni) Patrick. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Katie, Kyle, Ally, Shaun, Brenna, Cassandra, Kimberly, Casey, Chelsea and Chris plus 14 great-grandchildren: Makenna, Myles, Carter, Hadley, Beckett, Weston Jr., Zachary, Kolby, Chloe, Boston, Max, James, William and Annie. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen, parents Jesse and Vera, brothers Ray, Ted, Donald and Clifford, special cousin Flourine Alexander and granddaughter Sarah.
There will be a family Memorial Service in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, your thoughts and kindness would be appreciated by donating to the recycling program in memory of Larry Patrick at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. 48th Avenue, Yakima, Washington 98908. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
