March 1, 1939 - August 28, 2020
John Lawrence “Larry” Caffrey Jr., husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at his home Friday evening, August 28, in Rock Island, his home for 39 years, due to an extended illness.
Larry was born in Los Angeles, California on March 1, 1939 to John Lawrence Caffrey Sr. and Avis Marie Caffrey (Berry).
He married his high school sweetheart and loyal caregiver Patricia “Pat” Lee Mayer in Cowiche, WA, at the Evangelical United Brethren Church on June 18, 1960.
Larry loved being a father, father-in-law, and grandfather.
Larry had an infectious laugh and a dry sense of humor (sometimes not politically correct). He was a talented, natural born artist and proud of his Irish heritage.
He graduated from Highland High School, Cowiche, in 1957, joining the United States Marine Reserves in 1955 and honorably discharged in November 1960.
Larry’s career path led him to various opportunities in retail in many different locations: Payless, Gallenkamp Shoes, R J Reynolds (sales), Crescent Foods (sales), CRO Orchards (office work), KarmelKorn Franchise and owner for a couple of years, George, WA pie cherry orchard (office work), Top Foods, Food Pavilion, and retired in 2002 from Fred Meyer. In the 1960’s, he was a member of the Wenatchee Exchange Club.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Pat, precious son and daughter-in-law Shane and Yvonne Caffrey, and proud grandson, Joshua P McKinney, loved siblings sister Judith Brulotte (Ted), brothers Dennis Caffrey (Roberta), and Ronnie Caffrey (Donna), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Martha.
A private viewing and graveside service will take place with arrangements in care of Heritage Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are welcome to Faith Presbyterian Church of East Wenatchee: 200 S. Kentucky, East Wenatchee, WA 98802 or Central Washington Hospital Hospice Services: 731 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801. Thank you to the wonderful care from hospice for their help and support. Especially noted to Don.
