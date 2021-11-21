Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
John L. Cockrum, 65, of Yakima, took his last breath on Earth and first sweet breath in Heaven on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
He was born to Harley Cockrum and Betty (Robison) Cockrum on Groundhog Day, February 2, 1956 in Omak, Washington. John graduated from Central Washington University with a bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering. He started his career at Doubl-Kold Industrial Refrigeration and within a few years, became an owner. John later joined the family of CWR until he retired.
John married his love, Cathy, in 1983, and enjoyed their 38 years together. John was an avid outdoorsman and he loved hunting, horseback riding, and camping. John (Spooner) and Cathy lived, loved, and laughed with their mountain man rendezvous family.
John is survived by his best friend and love, Cathy, his two sons Aaron (Emily) and Brendan (Kristen), three granddaughters, and one grandson, his brothers Dennis, Brent, Gary, Gary B, and Ron, his sisters Sherry, Peggy, Sue, and Debby, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Betty Cockrum and sister Janet.
John was a believer and follower of Jesus Christ.
The family will have a celebration of John’s life at a future date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
