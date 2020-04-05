Keith & Keith Funeral Home
John Joseph LoPinto, 76, of Yakima, WA, passed away on March 31st, 2020. He was born September 17th, 1943, in Waterbury, CT.
He was the only child of Charles and Harriet LoPinto. He graduated from West Covina High School in California, where he played football. John enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served with honor and distinction in Vietnam as a Sgt. in Special Forces as a Green Beret, was briefly a prisoner of war, and received the Bronze Star and the Combat Infantry Badge. After returning from Vietnam, he earned a business degree at UC Irvine, and worked at Aerojet General under government contract, and then worked as a General Manager for an industrial laundry company for many years.
In 2001, John had a heart transplant, which allowed him to witness many important events he otherwise would have missed: his daughter Andrea’s college graduation, PJ’s wedding, Tony becoming a musician, and finding his son, Sang. John had an incredible sense of humor, always quick with a joke and a smile to cheer up anyone. Above all, John had a deep love for his family, friends, and most of all, his wife and children. His sense of humor and zest for life will be deeply missed.
John was preceded in death by his mother Harriet and father Charles. He is survived by his wife Anne, and children PJ (Brianna), Tony, Andrea, and Sang Huynh, as well as grandchildren Cecilia, Trevor, Vance, Gracei, Molly, and Aaron; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family, beloved dogs Joey and Reggie, and also countless family friends whom he loved and admired.
Details on a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In memoriam of John’s wonderful sense of humor and presence in our lives, his family asks that you find time in the days and weeks ahead to laugh with and love those close to you. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Donate Life nonprofit are encouraged.
