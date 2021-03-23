John Joseph “JJ” Pryor

October 15, 1975 - March 14, 2021
Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
John Joseph Pryor, 45, passed from this world into the next on March 14, 2021 in Everett surrounded by his family. John, better known as JJ, was born October 15, 1975 in Kansas City, MO to Laynetta Pryor Williams and Johnny Pryor.
After moving from Kansas City, he was raised mainly in Yakima by his mother where he attended A.C. Davis High School. Before moving to Everett, he worked as a skilled and union laborer including working in traffic control and most recently in landscaping. In his free time, JJ enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, watching the Kansas City Chiefs, listening to music, and working on cars.
JJ was preceded in death by his stepfather, Melvin Hollis, grandmother Robbie Stewart, brother KC Roby, and uncle Grant Stewart. He is survived by many including both his mother (Everett, WA) and father (Kansas City, MO), siblings Nancy and Gomez (both of Yakima), his two sons Anthony and Joseph (Moxee and Pullman, WA), his wife Susan and stepdaughters Shania and Sadee (Wenatchee, WA), as well as several aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
At this time, his family has decided not to hold a memorial service and will instead host a Celebration of Life at a later date when family and friends can safely gather together.
His sons would especially like to thank their dad’s caregivers for providing phenomenal in-home care for the past two years, including his mother Laynetta, niece Nikki and long-time friend, Jo Marie.
The family has entrusted Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory with the arrangements. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In