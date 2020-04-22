Valley Hills Funeral Home
John (Jake) Wales, 86, passed away Friday April 17, 2020. While living at the Crescent Retirement Apartments, John enjoyed life with the friends he met there and participating in many activities that the wonderful staff provided.
John was born on January 28, 1934 in Chillicothe, TX and grew up in Scotland, AR. While attending school he had a hard time spelling and when asked why, he said, “Too damn slow I guess.” That didn’t stop him or slow him down from playing basketball, a sport he loved!
After high school he worked odd jobs until the age of twenty, and was drafted into the Navy serving two years aboard the Navy destroyer USS Southerland as a Boatswain’s Mate (deck ape). After his service in the Navy, he followed his family to Yakima. He worked picking fruit before starting his career at Yakima Valley School in Selah. He spent over 22 years attending to the special needs of the children that lived at the school, retiring in 1989.
John was a loving husband and had a good life with his wife Marjorie of 47 years prior to her death in 2013. They would take twice yearly trips to the Oregon coast and they loved dancing his favorite watering hole, the American Legion. He also loved to visit the casinos on occasion.
Since retiring he enjoyed relaxing and taking care of his home in Selah. He especially enjoyed the friendship of his neighbor Martin Prado. John was a member of the Methodist Church in Selah for many years. His sister Jean said it best and conveyed how we all feel when she said, “John was a friend to many and no words can say how we loved him or how much he will be miss.”
John was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie, parents Gladys and Hugh Wales, brother Lindsey Hugh Wales and sister Mary Fisher.
John is survived by his sister Jean (Bob) Cooper and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service has been scheduled for Friday April 24, 2020 at 2 pm for immediate family only in accordance with the Washington State Guidelines.
A special thank you to those beautiful and caring ladies at the Crescent Retirement Apartments, Trish, Laurie and Renee! If you would like to share a memory or condolence with the family please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com.
