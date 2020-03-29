Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
With great sadness, the family of John and Geneva Jaeger mourn the recent loss of both parents.
With the latest loss of their Dad, John Jaeger (just 45 days after Geneva’s death), they do have comfort in knowing that his longing to rejoin his wife was greater than his desire to continue his battle for survival on this earth without her. John Allen Jaeger, dedicated & enthusiastic husband and father died Wednesday March 25th, 2020 of Lewy Body Dementia at Cottage in The Meadow. John’s fight against the catastrophic effects of his LBD began in October of 2017 and made everyday life very difficult. The family thanks the caring staff of Highgate for ensuring John’s quality of life was the best it could be under the circumstances during the last couple of years. John faced his situation head on, with his characteristic positive attitude and often presenting things with a humorous twist, as was so very typical of him, to bring a smile to the faces of others in challenging times.
On November 23rd, 1936, John was born to Anton (Tony) and Magdelene-Maggie (Hoffart) Jaeger in Glencross, South Dakota. The family moved to the Yakima Valley in 1937, where they made their life on a small farm/orchard near the Yakima airport. This is where John spent his childhood days playing and working in the outdoors. This is where John developed his love for animals, frequently caring for the area’s stray animals, but dogs in particular. John’s kind heart and caring nature was a characteristic that followed him throughout his entire life. John attended Broadway Elementary and graduated from Yakima High (AC Davis) in 1955. John met Geneva Lakey (of Selah) on November 9th, 1956, and they were married August 23, 1957. In the early years, the couple made their home in Yakima where they had and raised four children: Rick, Greg, Carla and Daniel. Early 1960s, John and family friend George Beetchenow built the first family home near his parent’s farm, and again in 1978 the two worked together to construct the home/farm in Gleed. John had worked in the automotive industry, starting at Burrows Motors, Valley Ford, then Lay & Nord/Carquest for 41 years before fully retiring to put his full attention into his small farm in Gleed where he and Geneva were able to do daily chores with their beloved dogs and cats at their sides and often under foot.
John was active in the National Guard and enjoyed sports. He loved playing softball, bowling and snowmobiling. John and Geneva were excellent dancers, and when young often gathered with friends and family in their homes, clearing the furniture so that they could all dance. In the later years, watching them dance at weddings or other events was always an amazing and refreshing peek into their past.
John was a proud grandpa, thrilled to be able to dedicate his time to attend the sporting activities of his grandchildren or just relaxing with them at family gatherings. John was also able to snowmobile with his extended family and grandkids well into his late 60s. Snowmobiling was a long-lasting activity that John had started with his family in 1970 and was so happy to have survived the number of years, and number of near misses his snowmobile career provided… as John, like his dad Tony, was often a little too enthusiastic and adventurous.
John was always busy, but never too busy to help his kids with their bicycles or play softball in the yard, swim in the kids pool on the patio or take the time to enjoy food and friends… John loved life, his family & friends and John loved food! If you could combine all those activities, John was there with a big smile that lit up the room… he was known and loved by many and will be deeply missed by all…
John is survived by son Rick Jaeger & JainieLee Butler of Yakima, son Greg & Shelly (Roberts) Jaeger of Yakima, daughter Carla Jaeger & Bill Wentz of Nile Valley and son Dan & Kiann (Edler) Jaeger of West Valley; grandchildren Courtney (Jaeger) & Sean Midea of El Paso, Texas, Chantel Jaeger & Brian Smith of Bozeman, Montana, Ashley Jaeger and Kyle Jaeger both of West Valley; sister Dolores (Jaeger) Bohannon of Arizona, brother Jim Jaeger, sister Darlene (Jaeger) Anderson, sisters in law Rosetta Wyatt and Barbara Jaeger all of Yakima, brother in law Beau & Jan Lakey of Port Angeles, WA, aunt Wilma… and many nieces and nephews of both Jaeger and Lakey families.
John was preceded in death by his wife Geneva Jaeger, parents Tony and Maggie Jaeger, brother Fritz Jaeger, brothers in law Gene Bohannon and Lonnie Lakey, sister in law Reva Turner, nephew David Turner and grandson Justin (Lee) Wentz.
Plans for a memorial gathering, celebrating the lives of their parents will be announced at a future date.
The family asks that instead of floral arrangements, donations to local pet rescue organizations be made in John’s name in care of Shaw and Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Online condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
