Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
John “Jack” Rush passed away February 25, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow. He was born on September 8, 1952 to Harold and Dorothy Rush of Yakima.
The family moved to Moxee when Jack was a young child. His favorite childhood activity was riding horses. The horses would stay away from the other children but would come to Jack and wait for him to put on their bridles. His favorite activity as an adult was bowling. For many years he bowled every week, often scoring over 200.
Jack graduated from Davis High School and he worked at Yakima Specialties, Goodwill, and Tree Top. He lived at Ponderosa Assisted Living for many years. That was home and the residents and staff were a second family. To them he was JJ, a special name from his friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, nephew Tom Rush, sisters-in law Mae Rush and Chelle Rush, and brother-in-law Mike Verhey. He is survived by brothers Bob (Ellie) Rush, Fr. Tom Rush, Ed (Kay) Rush, Joe (Ruth) Rush, and Don (Karen) Rush, and sister Mary Verhey.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) at 7:00 pm followed by Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church (5315 Tieton Dr., Yakima, WA 98908) at 10:30 am. Graveside Inurnment will follow the Mass at 2:00 pm at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cottage in the Meadow in c/o Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In