John (Jack) R. Labusky, 90, passed away on December 16, 2021, at his home in Yakima, Washington, under hospice care. He was born on March 7, 1931, to Elizabeth (Gresser) and Stephen Labusky at home in Cle Elum, Washington, the eldest of four children.
Following graduation from Cle Elum High School in 1950, he enlisted in the US Navy. Jack was stationed at the US Naval Air Station Agana on Guam, flying weather reconnaissance and search and rescue missions as an Aviation Electronicsman Second Class in a PB4Y2 over the Western Pacific Ocean and Philippine Sea, during the Korean War.
In 1954, several months before being Honorably Discharged, Jack married his high school sweetheart, Joan Marie Peterson. After residing for a short time in San Diego, California, they moved to Yakima where Jack began working as a radio operator for the Washington State Patrol. In 1959, he had an opportunity to become the communications technician for all emergency services for the City of Yakima, retiring in 1982 from the Yakima Fire Department as the Chief Radio and Electronics Technician.
A few years later, he began his third career as a Timothy hay farmer on a piece of property near Peoh Point in Cle Elum, Washington. Over the next 25 summers, Jack worked with enthusiasm to produce beautiful fields of hay for harvest each July. After retiring from farming at the age of 80, he continued to enjoy a variety of hobbies and interests including his vegetable garden and yard, maintaining his home, and cooking delicious meals.
Jack is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan, a daughter, Janelle (Steve) Den Beste, of Moxee, a son, John (Coreen) Labusky, and grandsons Jason and Jackson, of Snohomish, WA. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Lutz, of New Castle, WA, and a brother Gary Labusky, of Ellensburg, WA, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Rodney Labusky.
The family extends a sincere thank you to Dr. Lin and Dr. Alseidi at Virginia Mason Seattle, Dr. Mannem and staff at North Star Lodge Cancer Center, and Dr. Maiocco for their compassionate care and guidance during Jack’s four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. A special thank you to Heartlinks Hospice, especially Lecia, Mariah and Martha, who graciously assisted the family in honoring Jack’s wish to stay at home.
At Jack’s request, there will be no services at this time. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
