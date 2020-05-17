Keith & Keith Funeral Home
John “Jack” Joseph Dorn, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed in the loving arms of his wife Judy in the late morning hours of May 11, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Jack and Judy were married in 1961 and were close to celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary at the time of his passing. In addition to Judy, Jack is survived by his two children and his two grandchildren, who meant so very much to him. Something that brought him the greatest happiness in life in addition to traveling with Judy was spoiling his grandbabies to the ends of the earth!
Jack worked for many years at the Kingdome, where he had the opportunity to meet many celebrities and enjoy different events. He also worked for the Renaissance Seattle Hotel before retiring in 1998. After Judy’s retirement in 2003, they moved from their home in Seattle to a new home in Yakima, enjoying the opportunity for travel and spending summers with their grandchildren. They were able to travel internationally extensively until Jack’s battle with Parkinson’s began to take its toll. Judy was truly his angel on earth, taking such excellent care of Jack as his struggle with disease came to a close.
With the excellent care team of Judy, Dr. Gabriel Lascar of Memorial Cornerstone Medicine in Yakima, and Cottage in the Meadow Hospice, Jack was able to remain at home and comfortable in his final days.
Jack is survived by his soulmate Judy of Yakima, children Stacey Gary and John Dorn, John’s wife Dilrukshi Siriwardhana, and grandchildren Danny Dalziel and Cassi Freeman. We will forever miss our “Jack,” but know that we will all meet again in Heaven. Just like one of his favorite songs, which Stacey played for him many times over, Jack is finally “over the rainbow.”
