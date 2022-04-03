Keith & Keith Funeral Home
John (Jack) E Carey passed away Monday, March 28th, 2022 at the age of 96. He was born September 9th, 1925 in Yakima to James Carey and Margaret Withers.
He lived in Yakima his whole life, graduating from Yakima High and worked the majority of his career at Crystal Linen Supply.
Jack met Rose Carey and they married on the 28th day of June, 1952. They had two children, Diana Lea and James Patrick.
Everybody knew him as “MOOSE” which was a nickname given to him while playing baseball in high school. He enjoyed a well-respected 30-year career at Crystal Linen. He made many friends and helped many of the businesses he serviced. Mixing an illustrious baseball and softball career and coaching youth baseball, Grid Kid football, Junior golf and CYO basketball, he gave his time generously to all kids. He was always at the various ballparks working on the fields till late into the evening making sure they were in the best possible shape.
He was a jokester and was extremely gifted in card playing. Maybe the best cribbage & pinochle player in the world :) He crossword puzzled, golfed, bowled, fished and hunted on a regular base and was very good at all of them. One of his biggest joys was his dogs (Toby, Bud, Fritz, Louie, Coco, Brandy, Murf, and Maggie to name a few). He was an avid gardener raising world famous Carey Walnuts and tomatoes, all while tediously caring for his yard. He had so many wonderful friends that all thought the world of him. He was a member of the Yakima Elks and a parishioner at Holy Family Parish. We will miss him deeply and never forget the wonderful man he was.
He leaves behind his daughter Diana Anson and husband Jim of Yakima, and their two children, Dr Andy Anson, of New Orleans and Jamie and wife Kim (5 grandchildren, Leo, Juliana, Oliver, Elise and Samuel Anson) of Lafayette, LA; his son Jim and his wife Chris of Seattle and their two children, Kelsey and Nick both from Kirkland, WA; his brother Bob and his wife Larayne of Yakima, and nephew Pat and his wife Diane of Yakima/Palm Springs.
Funeral services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on Saturday, April 9th at 10:00 AM and burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery following the services. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM at Keith and Keith Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Union Gospel Mission or the Yakima Humane Society.
