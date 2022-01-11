Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
John H. Foster, 74, of Yakima passed away peacefully at home on January 1, 2022.
John was born on March 14, 1947, in Orofino, Idaho to Elwood (Pete) Foster and Melba Maxine Sykes.
John grew up in Yakima, WA with four brothers and two sisters. He worked many jobs throughout his life. The job that changed his life forever was St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. This is where he met and fell in love with Anna Marie Velasquez. He then went on to work many years for Valley Septic. Following he went to work for Columbia Aluminum until an unfortunate work accident.
John and Anna were married on April 9, 1968, a decision he never regretted. John loved Anna until the very end. Together they raised two children and have been blessed with two grandchildren; three years ago they were blessed with a great-grandson.
John loved to go hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved to sit around the campfire and visit with everyone. John also enjoyed watching NASCAR.
John is preceded in death by his father, Elwood (Pete) Foster of Yakima, mother Melba Maxine Foster of Yakima, brother Lyle Foster of Idaho, and brother Leonard Foster of Oregon.
John is survived by his wife Anna Marie Foster of Yakima, son Pete E. Foster (Myrna) of San Diego, daughter Serena E. Foster (Jim) of Yakima, grandson John Pete Foster (Mia) of Virginia, brother Leon Foster of Goldendale, sister Iris Johnson of Naches, brother Randy Foster of Idaho, sister Lori Foster of Idaho, granddaughter Alexandria Nicole of San Diego, and great-grandson Bradley Foster of Virginia. John also had three young men that loved him like a grandfather, Jesse Neveu (Julia) of Yakima and Tommy and Scotty Lagerquist, both of Yakima.
Brookside Funeral home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
