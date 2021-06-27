Keith & Keith Funeral Home
John Gregory Kerr was born August the 11th, 1937 in the area that became known as North Gate, north of Seattle. He joined the Marine Corps at 17, following his older brother at the tail end of the Korean War.
He was married to Frieda J. Muoth on July 28th, 1956 at St. Paul’s in Yakima, WA.
After serving three years in the Marines, he entered Central Washington State College ROTC aviation program. Upon graduation, he joined the Air Force, became a flight cadet at Williams AFB, went on to receive his wings, and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt.
He briefly flew C-47s and then C-130s. He flew this aircraft to many places but mostly Vietnam, earning numerous accommodations including the Distinguished Flying Cross.
He retired in 1972 and furthered his education.
He then went to work as an instructor for Saudi Arabian Airlines. Upon returning to the United States, he worked for several local airlines until his retirement. He then did various jobs.
He once again retired and spent his time with his wife and family until his passing on 6-23-2021. He is survived by his wife Frieda of 65 years, his three sons, three grandsons and one great-grandson.
He was loved for his unfailing sense of humor, his singing and guitar playing!
Due to the weather, graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 10 am, a memorial mass service will follow at Holy Family Catholic Church.
