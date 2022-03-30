John Filton Crook of Green Forest, Arkansas was born May 10, 1940, and passed away March 17, 2022, in Fayetteville at the age of 81.
John is survived by his wife Roberta L. (Jones) Crook; son David L. Crook; brother James Crook; three sisters, Marie King, Patsy Griffith, and Myrtle (Binky) Weibers; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Graveside service were 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Berryville Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Willard Walker Hospice House, 325 E. Longview Street, Fayetteville, AR 72703. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in