John Everhart

John Edward Everhart, 79, transitioned to the welcoming arms of our Lord and Savior on March 28, 2020 at his home in Yakima, Washington. He was born on April 20, 1940, in Tyler, Texas to Percy Everhart, Sr. and Pearline Edwards Everhart.
In Tyler, Texas John professed a hope in Christ. He attended Emmett Scott High School in Tyler. At the age of 17 he joined the U.S. Army and served in various capacities, but most memorable was as a firefighter and chaplain assistant. During his military travels John met the love of his life, Annie Robinson in North Carolina. August 4, 1961, they were happily married for 59 years. While in the Army, he completed his high school education and attended various colleges along the way. John served in the Vietnam War.
John answered his calling to ministry while stationed at Fort Richardson, Alaska at Shiloh Baptist Church in Anchorage. His first sermon at Shiloh Baptist Church confirmed his calling with over 25 souls won to Christ. In 1975 John was ordained at St. Paul’s Baptist Church in Tacoma, Washington. After his 20-year Army tenure John retired, moved to Yakima, Washington and accepted his first pastoral position at Mount Hope Baptist Church in May of 1978. In 1984 he served as interim pastor at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church in Tacoma, Washington. John was later installed as the pastor of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in April of 1986. This was his final church home where he served faithfully for nearly 34 years.
John loved working with his hands as a carpenter. It was not a surprise to find him on a ladder or rooftop working. One project he envisioned by faith for Pilgrim Rest was a dining hall. It came to fruition with the help of “Little Church on the Prairie” in Lakewood, Washington.
John never met a stranger. People young and old were drawn to his cheerful demeanor. He loved people and did whatever he could to help anyone he could, always thinking of others before himself. He served the community at the Rotary Club Food Bank, the bedside of the ailing and elderly, answered many calls for spiritual support in hospitals, ministered to the incarcerated and gave them opportunities to do community service.
While John belonged to several city and regional associations, a significant accomplishment was an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.
John was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Haywood Irwin. John leaves to honor and cherish his memories his loving wife Annie Robinson Everhart, daughter Caroline Everhart Irwin and son Stacy “Tiger” Everhart, siblings: Joy Fay Everhart, Corine Everhart Wilson, Percy Everhart, Jr. (Myra) and Janet Brown, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Service was held on April 17, 2020 at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, who is caring for the family. Ground committal concluded at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
