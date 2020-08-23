Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
John Edward Phillips, 45, passed away suddenly in his sleep Monday August 17, 2020. Born August 9, 1975 in Oak Harbor, Washington, John was the son of Gloria Olivas (Worley) and his stepfather Larry Worley whom he viewed as his father.
John was heavily involved in baseball growing up and loved the competition and team atmosphere. He also enjoyed playing racquetball and was proud of being sponsored by Pro Kennex for the majority of the time. John loved being competitive and often would strive always to get better at whatever he did. He worked for many years in the Information Technology field until he became disabled and could no longer do his work successfully. He was never one that just wanted to sit around and so he started his almost 8.5 years of volunteering with the Yakima County Search and Rescue, working with the K9 team, snowmobile and ATV teams as well as helping with the tech side. He also was an avid drone enthusiast and would frequently offer his drone services to find lost pets and people. John was a huge supporter of law enforcement and military personnel and had many friends in the surrounding agencies. He was also a long-term motorcyclist and often rode with his friends in the Blue Knights or the Sworn Few. His 2010 Harley-Davidson was his pride and joy and he loved to take it out riding through the river canyon as well as to Idaho and many other destinations.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Dana, son Robert ‘Shon’ Webster, mother Gloria Worley, brother Sean Phillips (Adrianne), nieces, Michaela, Olivia, and Isabella, and nephew Brody, as well as various other cousins, aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his stepfather, Larry Worley, and grandparents, MaryLou and John Olivas.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, we would like to have donations go to Yakima County Search and Rescue or Project K-9 Hero in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
