Dr. John Edward Goeckler, 97, of Yakima, Washington, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020.
Born on October 5, 1923, he was the son of Frank Edward Goeckler and Grace Diller Jones. Raised in Willow Grove, Pa., he was the older brother of Margaret, Frank, and Elizabeth.
In high school John was President of the Honor Society, a tackle on the high school’s State Championship football team and an Eagle Scout. He attended Ursinus College upon graduation from high school and Jefferson Medical School following that.
In 1951 he married an attractive redheaded nurse and was promptly sent by the Air Force to Wiesbaden, Germany.
After two years abroad, he, Harriet and daughter number one (Diane) returned stateside to Seattle, Washington where he completed his Orthopedic Residency at the University of Washington. Daughters number two and three, Margaret and Elaine, were born there. A stint in Sitka, Alaska where he worked with bush pilots to deliver orthopedic care to remote citizens of that state was followed by the family’s relocation in 1956 to Yakima, Washington. A newly Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, Goeckler built a reputation as a skillful and caring professional.
Along with a thriving private Orthopedic practice, the family continued to grow with the additions of Barbara and Charles.
John was a man of many interests and hobbies, among them but not limited to, history, philosophy, winemaking, orchid growing, woodworking, playing bridge and classical music. He was an avid skier and served for a time on the White Pass ski patrol. He also loved hiking and camping in the Cascade Mountains with family and friends.
John was a man utterly devoid of pretension. He drove a battered old pickup truck, ordered his clothes from the Sears catalog and was, on more than one occasion, mistaken for a custodian. For special occasions he placated Harriet and donned (reluctantly), a coat and tie.
One of his greatest passions was junk (he called them treasures) collecting at local salvage companies and weekend yard sales. This continued even into his 90’s when his daughters, son or a grandchild would drive him about.
Fortunately for Harriet, the property they resided upon had a barn, several outbuildings and a very large basement area where John’s treasures found a home.
John would probably claim that his greatest accomplishment, was his family. He offered up bone-crushing hugs and plenty of unsolicited advice especially to grandchildren in their childbearing years. “When are you going to have a baby?” was an oft repeated question. Nothing made him happier than being surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A long and well lived life, John was predeceased by his parents and siblings Margaret and Frank. He is survived by Harriet, his wife of 69 years, sister Elizabeth Swenson of Papillion, Nebraska and children Diane Drollinger (Bruce), Margaret Springer (Robert), Elaine Jones, Barbara Marples (Dan) and Charles Goeckler (Terryl). Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
