John Edward Cox, age 87, was born in Yakima, WA on February 2nd, 1935, and passed away on March 5th, 2022, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with his daughters Denise (Jeff) and Cindy at his bedside, along with his three grandchildren by phone.
John’s parents, Leon and Alice (Weston) Cox raised John and his siblings, Bob and Carol Anne, on the family’s apple ranch. They built their family home, completing it in 1955, and we all have happy memories from the Cox Ranch! John became the Ranch Foreman after his dad passed away.
John attended Highland High School, Yakima Valley Community College, and Washington State University for Engineering. He joined the Army and served as a Corporal in Korea for two years beginning in 1958 and earned a Good Conduct Medal. John also received a Letter of Appreciation from his Commanding Officer thanking him for his direct contributions in the field upon his Honorable Discharge. He won several Army awards for sharp shooting and later enjoyed teaching his two daughters the same skills.
Upon his return from Korea, he worked as a mechanic at Jim’s Garage in Tieton, then became the proud owner of “Johnny’s Tieton Service” and franchised it through Phillips 66. His daughters enjoyed spending time with their father at the station handing him tools, sweeping floors, stocking oil on the shelves, pumping gas/washing windows for customers and filling the pop bottle machine. He went on to work at Apple King in Gleed until his retirement.
Our dad would tackle ANY engine, and his tools were always meticulous. He was known by all as “Mr. Hot Rod” and everyone wanted his help with their cars. He was a member of The Accelerators car club (a group of friends who loved fast cars) and the friendships they formed lasted a lifetime. One day the local patrolman was talking about his new patrol car, saying how fast it was. “Nothing can even come close to it.” Some of John’s friends in the Accelerators said, “This kid in Tieton, Johnny, has a ’40 Ford Coupe and it would run away from you!” The challenge was set with the patrol car and John’s ’40 Ford Coupe driving on I-90’s two-lane roads toward George. The patrolman said, “Kid, you head toward Vantage and whenever you decide to race just take off and I’ll fly by you.” Somewhere around Vantage Johnny dropped to 2nd gear, shifted to 3rd, then grabbed high gear. The headlights of the new patrol car were quickly lost in Johnny’s rear view mirror as he celebrated his victory effortlessly! John loved his cars, especially his Triumph TR3! He could always be found at car shows and spent many hours answering questions from car owners at the shows. He enjoyed snowmobiling well into his 70’s and passed this love on to Cindy. He was a talented slalom water skier and could dock start on a slalom ski in his 60’s!
John married Mary (Gamey) Cox in 1996 and she departed this life much too soon in 2002. Her children are David Brock (Donna) and their children Tamie, Kimberly and Adam; Tammy Brock-Harris (Michael) and their sons Michael Jr. and Darrius; and Scott Brock and his daughter, April; along with numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
John mentored his dear friend, John Kobli, in all things car related from the time Kobli was old enough to hold a wrench. Kobli used to spend hours leaning over the fender watching and learning. Denise and Cindy extend great appreciation to John Kobli for his friendship and assistance to our dad in his final years.
John is survived by his two daughters, Denise Cline (Jeff Strausz) and Cynthia Cox from his marriage to Felisa Payment Cox. He is also survived by his two grandsons, Dominico Cacchiotti and Damiano Cacchiotti and his wife Shelby; one granddaughter, Darci Cline and her two children Amaya Cline and Dak LaRoche (Creighton Shaul), and his children Kendel Brown (Nick Brown, and their son Lincoln), and Gabby and Piper Shaul.
John’s family — parents Leon & Alice (Weston) Cox, deceased; sibling Robert Cox, deceased (Sueko Cox) and their daughters Deborah Reames (Charles) and Cathrine Yeager (Keith); sibling Carol Anne Roys (Martin Roys, deceased) and their children Fred Roys, Ruth Parcell (Dan) and Mary Cowan (Steve). John was also preceded in death by several other family members and dear friends.
The Celebration of Life will be held in the social hall at the Tieton Presbyterian Church, 740 Franklin Road, Tieton, WA, 98947, on Saturday, March 26th, 2022, from 12 pm - 3 pm. A light lunch will be served. Full military honors will begin promptly at 12 pm.
