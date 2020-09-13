Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
John Edgar Johnson, Jr. passed away in Yakima, Washington on August 30th, 2020. John was born at his grandmother’s home in Darling, Minnesota, to John Edgar Johnson, Sr. and Mildred Olson Johnson on April 1st, 1933. He later moved to Yakima, Washington with his family where he attended Yakima High School. John joined the Navy in 1951, during his service he fought in Korea, the Philippines and Vietnam. He met his wife, Syble Johnson, while stationed in San Diego where she was working for the department of the Navy. Together they had three children before his retirement in 1971.
After retiring, John returned to Yakima, Washington with his family where he worked for his father’s company for several years. He took a job at YVC as a night custodian to put himself through school, eventually earning a degree. He worked for the Yakima Wastewater facility until retiring in the 1990s.
John was preceded in death by his wife Syble Johnson, father John Edgar Johnson, Sr., mother Mildred Olson Johnson and mother Virgie Frank-Johnson. He is survived by his two sisters Diane Johnson and Arlis Wilson, and seven brothers: Lawrence Johnson (Dorothy), Gerald Johnson (Margo Martin), Philip Johnson (Pat), William Johnson (Patricia), Raymond Johnson, Ronald Johnson and Russell Johnson, his three children: Diana Kielhorn, Donna Douglas (Thomas) and John E. Johnson, III, his four grandchildren: James Kielhorn (Regina), Michael Justin Kielhorn (Sara), Grace Douglas and Alison Douglas, and his six great-grandchildren: Emily Kielhorn, Ashley Kielhorn, Michael Kielhorn, Riley Kielhorn, Shawn Kielhorn and Jayden Kielhorn. John will be missed by his family and many others. He will be laid to rest in Indianola, Mississippi with his wife, Syble.
A Memorial will be held at a later date in Yakima, Washington. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
