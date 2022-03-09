Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On February 28th, 2022, John E. Blair, 85, passed away while at the Landmark Rehab Facility. He was born on October 30, 1936, in Granger, WA. He spent his childhood in Granger, and after leaving Granger High School, he enlisted in the US Navy. John then returned to Granger where he worked as a civilian.
He was a long-distance truck driver for many years before being employed by Safeway Trucking, where he would deliver groceries on a regular route for 30 years. Upon retiring from Safeway, he moved to Union Gap, WA. During his retirement years, he enjoyed many family gatherings. John was a great brother to his siblings, father to his son, and uncle to his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Maude Blair, siblings Howard, Robert, Virginia, James, Fred, and Bill Blair, as well as sisters Evelyn Schell and Josephine Jensen, his partner Helen, and son, John Jr. He is survived by sisters Rosemary Blair and Leola Snyder, three granddaughters, and four great-grandkids, as well as his stepdaughter Rhonda, who became his loving caregiver until the end of his life.
There will be a Memorial Service at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) at 11:00 am on Friday, March 25th, 2022. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
