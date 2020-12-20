John D. Simpson, Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. John was born in Wheeling, West Virginia to John D and Cecyl (Sanney) Simpson on January 21, 1932. John’s early school years, alongside his sister, Jean, were in New Guinea and Australia. After graduating from Knox Grammar School in Sidney, Australia, he moved to Golden, Colorado to attend Colorado School of Mines, graduating with a Professional Engineering Degree in Mining in December 1958. He met the love of his life, Carol (Mortimer) Simpson in Golden when he was sent to practice surveying residential land on the outskirts of town as part of his schooling. They were married December 21, 1953.
In January 1954, John was inducted into the United States Army, serving in the Korean War, stationed at Fort Zama, Japan, as a Machine Accounting Specialist. John was honorably discharged on December 30, 1955 and transferred to the Army Reserve Colorado Military District for 4 years.
John’s mining career span from Arizona to central British Columbia over a period of 23 years.
In 1977, John and Carol moved to Chelan, WA to start a new venture as apple orchardist. Ten years later they sold their orchard and split their time between Hawaii and Battle Bay on the west coast of Vancouver Island. Together they took up cycling, marathons, kayaking, camping, fishing, and surviving in style on rugged Vancouver Island. After becoming a certified tennis pro in his mid-sixties, John and Carol offered tennis lessons at Wapato Point in Manson and ran a family fun program for many summers. In December 2003, John and Carol with their son, Jay and Myrna, opened Big Pine Winery in Manson. Lots of visitors enjoyed many fun times at Big Pine. After selling the winery in 2007, John returned to his love of the ocean. John and Carol with their son, Chuck, spent exciting summers exploring the many inlets surrounding Vancouver Island in Chuck’s boat, The Other Office.
In his final years, John made the best of declining health by living in Selah, WA with his daughter, Penny and husband, Doug. That is when he met the DeLoza family. Rachel was a whirlwind of fresh air for John, introducing him to his many new friends at the Harmon Center where they joined together to organize the “Senior” Prom in May 2019 and elegantly fed many seniors in their golden years with ceremonial events before and dancing afterwards. John and Rachel also met new friends at the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the American Legion and enjoyed many hours of comradeship, food and dancing. A heartfelt thank you goes to Rachel, Manuel and the entire DeLoza family!
John is preceded in death by his parents of Vancouver, BC and his granddaughter, Marisa Simpson of Victoria, BC. John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol, 3 children, Jay (Janiece) Simpson, Brewster, WA, Chuck (Sylvia) Simpson, Victoria, BC, Penny (Doug) McGrath, Selah, WA, Myrna Simpson, Chignik Lagoon Alaska, and his sister, Jean Anderson, Merritt, BC; grandchildren Dan (Jamie) Simpson, Jim (Dani) Simpson, Jennie (Dan) Grunert, Kyla (Scott) Rutherford, Travis (Chrissy) Simpson, Josh (Davannah) Simpson, Jordan (Anne) Simpson, Kelsey Simpson, Taylor Simpson, Micaela Simpson, Amanda (Brandon) Folk, Richard McGrath, Joel McGrath, and blessed with 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Per John’s wishes there will be no service. There will be a family gathering next summer on Lake Chelan to remember John. Donations may be made to your favorite charity. The Simpson family also wish to thank Shaw and Sons as well as Brookside Funeral Homes and Crematory.
When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure (Author Unknown).
