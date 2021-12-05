John D. Hennessy

Valley Hills Funeral Home
John D. “Jack” Hennessy, long-time resident of Yakima, died peacefully on November 20, 2021, at age 96, surrounded by family at his home in Federal Way, Washington. He was born in Yakima on Christmas Day, 1924, to Alice and John Hennessy.
Jack grew up on a family farm west of Yakima and attended Willow Lawn Elementary School and Marquette and Highland High Schools. He served in the Navy during World War II and again in the Korean conflict. On July 6, 1948, Jack married Fern Crawford. Together, they raised five children and remained a loving couple for nearly 70 years, until Fern’s death in 2017. Jack worked as a carpenter and a farmer. He and Fern raised apples on a West Valley farm they loved and called home for almost 40 years.
Jack was devoted to Fern and took great pride in his children and grandchildren. He was a builder and craftsman, constructing three houses for his family from the ground up. He loved reading and gardening, and had a soft spot in his heart for dogs. In his retirement, he became expert at furniture repair and refinishing, restoring dozens of pieces of antique furniture for family and friends. He will be remembered for the quick wit and sense of humor that he retained until the very end of his life.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife Fern and their son Mark; by his parents Alice and John; by his brothers Joseph and Robert and his infant sister Alice; and by Fern’s parents Lillie and Everett Crawford. Several sisters- and brothers-in-laws, as well as 14 aunts and uncles and four nieces and nephews, also preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughter Joanne Morgan (Scott) and by his sons Patrick (Diane), Daniel (Linda), and Michael (Susan Tilka); by sisters-in-law Mary Hennessy, Norma Friberg, and Margie Crawford and brother-in-law Robert Crawford; and by eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and 21 nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass for Jack will be celebrated in January. Details about time and location will be included in a republication of this obituary in early January 2022.
The family is grateful for the loving care provided by the staffs at Foundation House and Franciscan Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Franciscan Hospice, 2901 Bridgeport Way West, University Place, WA 98466.
Arrangements by Valley Hills Funeral Home. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in