John Clarence Tupling, 88, of Yakima died Wednesday November 10th, 2021, in his home.
John was born January 24th, 1933, in Toppenish, Washington. After graduating from Toppenish High School, he joined the Air Force where he learned communication electronics. After spending four years in the Air Force, he went to work for Pacific Northwest Bell, where he retired after thirty-seven years.
He loved fixing things, taking on projects from his family to work on in his garage workshop. Later in life, he became quite the Amazon aficionado—we never knew what he was going to buy.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Mima and five siblings. John is survived by four children, their spouses, and five grandchildren. He loved his family dearly, enjoyed spending time with all of them, and in turn was loved very much. He will be greatly missed.
John’s family would also like to thank the Hospice helpers for all their help in our time of need.
A Graveside Service will be held at 9:00 am on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Society and send in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
