John Charles “Rambo” Lewis, 74, of Yakima, Washington, passed away on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 at home in hospice care surrounded by his loving family after suffering a stroke.
John was born in Yakima, Washington on January 29, 1947 to Charles and Dorothy (Wymer) Lewis. He grew up in the Yakima Valley, graduating from Eisenhower H.S. in 1965. Several months later he went on to enlist in the United States Army in January of 1966, completing boot camp and training courses in aviation maintenance. He went on to serve his country in Vietnam, awarded the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service from March 27th - December 7th, 1967 and the Air Medal for meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight from December 29th, 1966 - March 9th, 1967.
After John returned from Vietnam, back to the Yakima Valley, he pursued employment with a local company drilling wells. In January of 1978, he started his career in law enforcement, joining the Yakima County Sheriff Office as a deputy/jailer, which prepared him for full time police work in July 1979. Over the next twenty-one years, John gained an abundance of knowledge and skills, holding various assignments as a K-nine Handler and Civil Deputy. His personal work record exemplifies his service to the community of Yakima County. In 1985, he was Officer of the Year for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, receiving recognition from the American Legion and the United States Attorney General Edwin Meese III. He acted as the agency’s official historian since 1992, retiring from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office on June 24, 1999. John served the Yakima County Sheriff Office with honor and integrity.
John thoroughly enjoyed hunting with his best comrades at Elk Camp Incorporated (E.C.I.), as they fondly referred to it. He grew up hunting and fishing with his father, Chuck, and was an outdoorsman at heart. He relished at the opportunity to spend time at the shooting range behind the house with family and friends. He took pleasure in spending time raising ducks, geese and tending to the pond a.k.a. Lake Charles. John was the strongest, most amazing man!
John married Cheryl (Walker) Lewis in July of 1975. His daughter Heather Marie was born on January 30, 1977. His son Charles Lee was born on April 18, 1979. He remarried in 1995 to his high school sweetheart, Kathleen (Whittington).
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kathleen (Whittington) Lewis, sister Janet (Lewis) Jones, daughter Heather (husband Jeremiah) Simmons, grandsons Derrick Allen and Gabriel Simmons, son Chuck Lewis, stepsons Todd Federline and Kevin Federline (Erin). He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William F. and Cornelia (Gloudemans) Lewis, John and Mabel (Bradford) Wymer, parents Chuck W. and Dorothy M. (Wymer) Lewis, police dog Captain Alk.
A Celebration of Life will be officiated by Jamin Mohler and held on Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 62 Meadowbrook Rd., Yakima, Washington from 11:00am – 4:00pm with a Reception to follow. A private burial ceremony will be at the Lewis Family Cemetery in Yakima, Washington. Please take a moment to sign John’s memorial page on www.brooksidefuneral.com; share a story.
Finally, I would like to greatly extend thanks to Brookside Funeral Home and staff for their utter compassion, understanding, and coordination during this most difficult time.
