On Friday, October 22, 2021, John Charles Poston, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend passed away. John was born April 11, 1933, to Charles Albert and Gertrude Gordon (Renfrew) Poston and grew up in Spokane, Washington with his twin sisters Barbara and Vivian.
Growing up he treasured his summers waterskiing on Loon Lake and annual visits to Lake Kelowna to visit his uncle Clifford. Industrious and fun-loving throughout his life, in middle school he built a sailboat funded by his sales of thousands of popsicles he “manufactured” at the family dairy; he bought and fixed up a Model T with his high school friend Bruce Stilson; and earned money at the Kaiser rolling mill to pay for flying lessons, and eventually earned his pilot’s license.
He graduated from Lewis & Clark High School in 1951, and met and fell in love with Joanne Pendleton, also from Spokane, at a Loon Lake dance hall. After a couple of years at Washington State College, he served in the Army Corps of Engineers in Panama, and after his service John and Joanne married in 1957. In 1959, he received his engineering degree from Washington State University, and together John and Joanne moved to Yakima. John joined engineering firm Gray & Osborne where he worked for 40 years designing numerous water processing systems for cities and counties throughout Washington.
During their over 45 years together, John and Joanne raised their sons David and Don, welcomed their spouses Paul Tonnes and Beth Platte into the family, and as empty nesters enjoyed countless Broadway shows in Seattle, annual family trips to Cannon Beach, and doting over their grandchildren Samantha, Madeline, and Abigail. During this time, John enjoyed approximately 30,000 of Joanne’s homemade cookies.
Later, after Joanne’s unexpected death, he fell in love again and shared sixteen lovely years of marriage to Alice Platte. He welcomed Alice’s other children: Marty, Brian, Kris, Mike, Sue, Maggie, Andy and Matt, their spouses and children, embracing them all as his own. Applying his engineering skills, John dutifully kept track of this brood via spreadsheet, recording birthdays, anniversaries, addresses and various statistics. John enjoyed chauffeuring grandkids to school and sports practices and hosting small and large family events.
While he and Alice enjoyed many years of Yakima’s hot summers, they also enjoyed seeking warmer winter weather in Florida, then Mexico, and ultimately Arizona. They took great pleasure exploring the world, often with relatives and friends. For 20 years, John volunteered at the Yakima Valley Museum scanning and cataloging historical items and photographs. His knowledge of water systems made John the perfect volunteer to help maintain St. Timothy’s extensive irrigation network. He thoroughly enjoyed lunch and events on Friday afternoons with the Yakima Engineers Club.
In addition to his parents, his wife Joanne, and his sister Barbara Lunger, he is preceded in death by his in-laws Robert Pendleton, Sue Pendleton-Greany, Byron Greany, Merle and Dorothy Smith, Gail Lunger, and Gene Davis. He is survived by a remarkable extended family which includes 20 grandkids and 13 great-grandkids.
A funeral service for John Poston will be held on Saturday, November 13, at 11:00 am at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 4105 Richey Rd. The Rev. Joan Dahl will officiate. A reception will follow the service. Masks are required. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Yakima Valley Museum (https://www.yvmuseum.org/donate-direct).
