John C. Winston, 80, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, with the love of his life beside him. John was born in Ellensburg on August 13, 1941, the 4th son of George and Nellie (Gibson) Winston.
Following graduation from Ellensburg High School in 1958 he began his 34-year career in the grocery business. In 1992 he began attending YVC to finish his education in Counseling, becoming a Chemical Dependency Counselor. During this time, he worked at Sundown M Ranch as a night manager. Upon graduation John went to work for Merit in Yakima. John loved helping people, he journeyed alongside many down the road to sobriety. John was known to have a trunk full of Big Books, giving many to any newcomer or old timer in need.
John met the love of his life Cheryl in 1990 while working at Mr. G’s. He continued pursuing her until she let him catch her. They were married on June 4, 1994.
John was proud of his 41 years of living One Day At a Time & helping others along his way. He was a sponsor to many and loved walking them through the steps and seeing them change. He never gave up on anyone. He started many meetings in the Valley and those meetings are still in progress.
John was diagnosed with Parkinson’s last year and was never to come home, but 7 months later he returned home where he lived his last 3 months surrounded by family. Without his wonderful caregivers, Hospice, and the VA support for both he and Cheryl this would not have been possible.
God, AA, and his family were first in his life. He was so proud of his grandchildren and all their accomplishments. He loved each one unconditionally. His greatest pride was his 3 sons and 2 stepchildren and the lives they have created for themselves.
John’s legacy will live in the many people he helped to walk the road to sobriety. He was an inspiration to many. John’s time on earth is finished he’s now Soaring on the Wings of Eagles.
Rest in peace John until we’re together again.
John is survived by his wife Cheryl, sons, Dan (Cindy), David and Doug, stepchildren Gena (Chris) Schwartz and Todd Anderson. He is also survived by grandchildren, Cody, Cole, Wyatt, and Waylon Winston, Claire and Jacob Schwartz and Kohlson Lawrence Anderson, brothers, Warren, and Bill (Norma) Winston. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Ken and Marvin Winston.
A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11:00 am at Good Hope Lutheran church, 1402 Brick Rd., Ellensburg. A potluck luncheon will follow. John will be laid to rest with full Military Honors at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA, on Tuesday, March 15th at 11:30 am.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Parkinson’s NW Foundation 400 Mercer St. #401, Seattle, WA 98107 or to KVH Hospice, 1506 E Radio Rd., Ellensburg, WA 98926. At the family’s request please wear a mask.
