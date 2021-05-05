Keith & Keith Funeral Home
It is with relief that the family of John C. Peterson announces his passing on May 1, 2021. He is no longer imprisoned by Alzheimer’s.
John was born to John E. Peterson (step mother Dorothy J.) and Dorothy M. Peterson on November 8, 1945 in Yakima. He was brother to Judy Wagner (Jerry) and Jill Whitney, uncle to Cheri Lee and Michele Morgan (Scott) and uncle to Madison and Makenna Morgan.
After graduating West Valley High School in 1964 he earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington and later in life a master’s degree in art from Central Washington University.
John enjoyed any activity that had to do with the outdoors. He loved to travel and due to his great skill set was sought out by both friends and family to fix, built, or assist with any type of project.
His primary occupation was teaching. He taught in the Seattle School District as well as locally at Franklin Junior High and West Valley Junior High; however his true passion was art. Those who knew him could attest to the motto “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.” He saw beauty and potential in everything. His artistic nature knew no bounds. For those who have pieces of his art, he will both live on and always be remembered.
He was pre-deceased by his parents and his step mother. There will be no funeral services and the family suggest, if desired, a donation to your favorite charity in his honor.
