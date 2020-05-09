Colonial Funeral Home
Longtime Yakima valley resident and Toppenish teacher John Babich passed away May 4th, 2020. John was born in 1924 in Gilbert, Minnesota and grew up in South Prairie, Washington.
John entered into active service with the U.S. Army in 1943. He served our country as an aerial gunner until 1946.
John attended Washington State College where he was a volunteer campus firefighter in addition to pursuing an education in animal husbandry and teaching. The firehouse was a stone’s throw from the campus creamery where a fine young lady by the name of Anita Scharnhorst was employed.
John left Washington State College in 1952 with a wife and a teaching certificate and moved to the Yakima Valley in 1953 where he began his lengthy career as the Ag and Welding teacher at Toppenish High School.
It was in Toppenish that his name became synonymous with the Toppenish FFA program and the Central Washington Junior Livestock show. Over the years, John has either taught or helped train nearly every major grower in the area, whether through the Central Washington Junior Livestock Show or his own Ag classes at the high school. He helped shape agriculture in the area and inspire responsibility and discipline in many of the area youth.
Even after retirement, John continued to take an active part in the school district by filling in as a substitute teacher, serving on the school board and as a booster club member.
John and Anita were committed to community service and John was always ready to lend a skillful hand to any of the many community events… need bleachers built for the Livestock Show, see John; weld bar-b-que pits for the Lion’s Club, see John; drive a school bus, see John; donate blood, see John; volunteer at the Mural Society office, see John. The list is long, the work was hard, the rewards were many and John (Pop) relished his life in this valley.
John and Anita were married 45 years (until her death) and raised 5 children, cherries, pears & prunes on their 10 acre farm in Zillah. They both enjoyed following the pursuits of their children and were active supporters of their children as well as many youth within the Toppenish community in their many endeavors.
Preceded in death by Anita and daughter Marianna. Survived by children Cecile, Janine, John, Mark, grandchildren James Mills and Cecina Babich Morrow.
We, Babich children, are humbled by the magnitude of the legacy left by our parents and will be forever grateful to them.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In