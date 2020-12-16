Keith & Keith Funeral Home
On November 26th, 2020 we said goodbye to John Anthony Tate Jr., beloved son, brother, uncle, friend and neighbor.
John was born May 24th, 1984 in Yakima, Washington to Patricia (Hess) and John Tate Sr., attended West Valley schools and graduated from West Valley High School in 2002. He enlisted in the Army in Sept. of ‘03 and became active duty in Jan. of ‘04.
John was assigned to the 10th Mountain Division as a combat engineer (building things, disarming IEDs and blowing sh** up--his words!). John served in Afghanistan and was honorably discharged in Sept. of 2007. After leaving the military he obtained a degree from Central Washington University. He moved and worked in Seattle for a few years before deciding to settle back in Yakima where he joined the union and was working for V.K. Powell Construction. He loved his job and the people he worked with.
John was known to have a lust for living life to its fullest, without fear. He had a passion for the outdoors and bungee jumping in amazing locations. He was deeply empathetic to the troubles of other beings, human or not. John was a truly giving soul and was always the friend that could be called on in a pinch. His charm, wit, warm hugs, easy smile, and infectious laugh will never be forgotten.
John is survived by his parents Patty and John Tate Sr., brother Anthony (Andrea) Tate, sisters Elizabeth Stearley (Chris) and Helen Steele (Philip), nieces and nephew Patricia, Madeleine, Helen, Abigail, Mark and Natalie, many aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as his much loved troupe of friends.
John was interred at Tahoma Cemetery with military honors. A celebration of life is planned for spring when we can gather together again. Please check the Keith and Keith website for updates, or contact family members. Posts may be left on his Keith and Keith memory page.
In lieu of flowers we will be asking people to donate to the VFW or the Yakima Animal Shelter at the time of the celebration. Thanks to all who loved him.
