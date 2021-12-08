John Anthony Tafoya
On November 16th, 2021, John Anthony Tafoya, of Yakima, WA, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 84.
John was born in Ogden, Utah on May 2nd, 1937, to John and Isabel Tafoya, the second of ten children. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and faithfully served his country for 21 years, earning the rank of Master Sergeant. While in the Marine Corps he had the opportunity to travel to many countries around the world, including Japan, where he met his loving wife Kuniko. Married for nearly 64 years, together they raised two children, Steven and Carla. In 1971, John and his family moved from San Diego to Yakima where he trained with the Fourth Tank Battalion until his retirement in 1975. During his service in Yakima, he took part in various community activities including running the local Toys for Tots program and participating in the Color Guard, representing the Marine Corps in parades and other events.
In his spare time, John enjoyed woodworking and making furniture and toys for family and friends. He also loved camping, hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. John and Kuniko enjoyed a busy life traveling and visiting family and friends. Their greatest joys, however, were their grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom they loved spending time with.
John is survived by wife Kuniko, children Steven Tafoya (Patty) and Carla Barney (Michael), siblings June Garcia, Jackie Hernandez, and Timothy Tafoya, grandchildren Lauryl Garcia, Anthony Tafoya, Katherine Mariano, Tyler Olson, Elliot Olson, and Jamie Olson, six great-grandchildren, and various nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents John and Isabel, siblings Robert Tafoya, Thomas Tafoya, Patrick Tafoya, Paul Tafoya, Susan Shider, and Fawn Terkelson.
A private family Service will be held on Saturday, December 11th, 2021, with full Military Honors at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Interment will be at West Hills Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
