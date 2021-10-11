Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
John Alan Moultray was born in Yakima, May 22, 1964.
He passed September 29, 2021.
John entered the world with a smile on his face that never completely went away. He was a “busy busy” little guy and that followed him thru his life.
He lived in Yakima his whole life. He attended Apple Valley Elementary School, West Valley Junior High and graduated West Valley High School.
While visiting his grandparents he discovered he had a real thing for fishing, so whenever we vacationed, he wanted any kind of “water hole,” he never let that one go either. Opening Day of fishing season, up at Park Lake was a must.
He worked many years at M & M Catering as a Jack of all trades. He would and could do anything from making deliveries to bartending to hosting an event. He left the cooking up to brother Doug.
He worked at Irwin Industries for several years and at other mechanical jobs. He loved putting things together and making them work. He was also very handy in the garden.
He bought two badly wrecked cars and restored them to their glory days. He was known as the guy to get the Christmas lights on perfectly.
He is survived by his mother Donna Moultray, brother Clarke Moultray and wife Rene’, nephew Colton Moultray, brother Doug Moultray, sister Patricia (Pat) Dart, nephew James Dart, niece Elizabeth (Fern) Kelley and numerous grand nieces and nephews, an aunt, Merla Jean Schoenberg, and many cousins including Michael Riggs, Stacey Weesner, Bill, Bob, and Lamont Moultray, Scott and Randy Snyder; dear family friends including almost sister Nancy Standifer, and Rene Wagner who was his second mom during the M & M catering years. He was preceded in death by his father Edward Moultray, an aunt, Mary Snyder and an uncle, Richard Schoenberg.
Any donations may be made in John’s name to a charity of your choice.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday October 16, 2021 at 3:00 at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home. To leave memory for the family please visit lepfuneralhome.com.
