“Our citizenship is in Heaven, and from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will transform our lowly body to be like His glorious body.”
John Alan Schrier left us, unexpectedly, on Thursday, April 28th, 2022. He was born August 1st, 1950 in Rochester, New York to Carl and Lucille Schrier. John attended school in the Rochester School District. He graduated from Irondequoit High School in 1968. He was part of the swim and soccer team, the Spanish club, rifle club, and torque club. In 1969, he moved to Akron, Ohio to attend University of Akron (1969-1976), to begin his studies in the Mechanical Engineering program.
He moved out west, to Washington State, in 1978. He began working at Cascade Natural Gas and continued his employment with them for the remainder of his working days, totaling 34 years. Over his career, with CNG, he held numerous positions: Associate Engineer-Seattle office (1978-1981); Engineering Associate-Eastern Division/Yakima office (1981-1986); District Manager-Longview District (1986-1987); Western Division Superintendent-Mt. Vernon District (1987-1988); Eastern Division Superintendent-Yakima District (1988-1997); Superintendent of Cathodic Protection and Standards-Yakima District (1997-2003); and Safety and Training Specialist-Yakima District (2003-2012). He retired from Cascade Natural Gas in August 2012.
In 1982 he married Sandra McKay and then they divorced in 2004.
It would be hard to find a more compassionate and generous person than John. He was a beautiful example of Christ’s servitude in the way he exemplified selflessness, humbleness, and always with a gracious giving spirit. He never hesitated in offering help when family, friends, or even a stranger, needed it. He strongly believed in ‘paying it forward’ and he modeled that throughout his life. Many benefited, anonymously, from his generosity.
He loved his dogs! Especially his Irish Setter and ‘best friend’ Shawna, Harley his Shih tzu, Bandit his Australian shepherd mix, and Pepper his Shih tzu. They were his loyal companions through his life.
His final years were extremely difficult, with his physical ailments, yet he gave it his all in trying to overcome the sudden hard life changes, which fell upon him, but he could not hold on any longer. There is much peace knowing he is no longer in pain.
“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” - Rev 21:4
John is survived by his twin brother, Raymond Schrier, nephew Brian Schrier, great-niece Nikki (Andrew) Davis and their daughter Summer, and great-nieces Sierra and McKenzie Schrier. John had several close friends that he considered family, from his years at Cascade Natural Gas: Brenda Nichols, Winnie Clemenson, Greg Miller, and his ‘adopted son’, Patrick Clark; including their families. He had more good friendships through CNG, besides the above mentioned.
His shoes can never be filled, and he will be greatly missed. Until we meet again, “Goodbye, my friend.”
A reception gathering is scheduled for Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 4:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
