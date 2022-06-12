John A. Jacobson (86) was born July 13, 1935 to Al and Esther Jacobson in Blue Creek, WA. He and his family moved to Bellingham, WA where John graduated high school. After graduation, John entered the U.S. Army. He entered Montana State Forestry and graduated with honors. John worked in forestry until 1975 and went to Montana State University for his M.B.A. He then moved to Omak, WA to work for Crown Zellerbach where he met his wife Janice. He worked there until retirement in 1987. John had three children, Jim Jacobson, Marti Hinger, and Paul (Kerri) Jacobson. John and Janice were married August 13, 1981. Janice had two daughters, Kristina Landis, Heather Landis (Kevin) Redinger, and one son Demetrius Cook, twelve grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. John was active at Harrah Assembly of God Church, D.A.V. John is survived by his sister Marie (Jim) Welch, Bellingham, WA and preceded in death by both of his parents. A memorial will be held at the Harrah Assembly of God Church, officiated by Pastor Jerral Campfield, on June 6, 2022 from 1-3:00 PM for family and close friends. Special thanks to all home health providers and Heggie's Colonial Funeral Home for taking care of John.
