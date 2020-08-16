Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Johanna Lee Gagoush passed peacefully on Sunday morning August 9th, 2020 at the Angel House Adult Family Home where she resided for the last year with her husband of 63 years Robert Gagoush. For surviving family and friends, Jo, best known as Grandma to all of us, we take solace knowing that she has been greeted in heaven by her former puppy pals Snoopy, Joey, Jocko, Princess and Mickey and will now have an unlimited supply of chocolate ice cream and chocolate treats with none of us having to tell her “That’s enough Grandma!”
Johanna (Jo) was born in Yakima, WA on September 25th, 1936 to her father and mother James Truesdell and Elsie Truesdell, both of whom have gone before her. Surviving her is her husband Robert Gagoush, son Jim Gagoush and wife Tammy, daughter Jana Brady and husband Jim, grandchildren Tasha Gagoush and Kevin Ball, Jamie Carbery and husband James, Jessica Brady and Jacob Brady, great-grandchildren Johnny Carbery and Jasper Carbery.
Jo graduated high school at Yakima High in Yakima, WA. Then on March 3rd, 1957 she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Gagoush. They spent several years in Arizona where she worked for Ma Bell and Bob began his carpentry apprenticeship. They moved back to Yakima, WA to settle in and start a family with both their son and daughter being born 8 months apart in 1963. When her kids started grade school, Jo worked for a number of years for JC Penney, Peoples and then later at Mervyn’s department stores in their respective credit departments.
Jo always loved it when her kids brought friends home and always made sure they felt welcome and she made her house their home as well. Her son and daughter had many friends that Jo considered an extension of her family and “her kids.”
When her kids grew up and had kids of their own, she then loved to babysit and watch her grandkids at every opportunity that she could get. When her grandkids started grade school, she worked for the school’s Latchkey program so that she could continue to look after her grandkids. As the grandkids grew up, she was always very proud of all of their accomplishments. She loved to spoil them through the years, especially at Christmas time; her favorite time of the year.
Amongst her favorite things, aside from her grandkids and chocolate ice cream and chocolaty treats, she totally and completely enjoyed traveling to Nevada to hit the casinos with Bob and their closest friends. She was thrilled when the casino in Toppenish was built. She loved the slot machines and always told us she had them figured out. Bob may not have seen it that way but as long as she enjoyed herself, then he was happy. She also became an avid Beanie Baby collector and shared her love of Beanies with the whole family.
Last and not least was her love of toy poodles, of which she had four of them through the years before passing. They were treated not better than her kids and grandchildren, but basically the same as.
Johanna, Jo, Wife, Mom, Grandma… We will miss you; we love you and we will always remember the love you shared and the happiness that you gave us all.
On behalf of the entire family, we want to give a special thanks to the staff of the Angel House for the comfort, dignity and care provided to our beloved Jo in her final days.
A private Service will be provided by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home with a private Graveside Service at Terrace Heights Memorial Park on Monday, August 24th, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a small contribution to the Yakima Humane Society to help the pets in need. Donations can be made by going to their website www.yakimahumane.org. Grandma would love that. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In