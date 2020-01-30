Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Joel Zephrim Lizotte (28) passed away at Memorial Hospital on January 24th, 2020, in Yakima, Washington.
Joel is survived by his parents, Dave and Jeannette Lizotte of Yakima; son, Porter Lizotte (6) of Port Townsend; sister, Amy Orvald (John) and their children Zane, Zoe, and Zanna of Yakima, and brother Nathan Lizotte of Seattle, grandfather, Robert Lizotte, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his great grandpa Zephrim Lizotte, grandma Caroline Lizotte, and grandma Mary Milnor.
Joel was born on February 3rd, 1991 in Yakima, WA. He attended Eisenhower High School and was involved in soccer and baseball throughout his academic career. Following high school, Joel became an arborist and then pursued a path in construction. Joel was an excellent skateboarder, snowboarder, chef, fisherman and talented wood worker. He enjoyed attending concerts, thrift shopping for designer finds and spending time with his beloved friends and family. Joel lifted the spirits of everyone around him with his charisma, sense of humor and passion for projects.
Joel struggled with bi-polarism and unfortunately lost his battle. Please help the Lizottes in their quest for better understanding of mental health. Joel is at peace now.
A Viewing is scheduled from 2-4 PM, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect Place, Moxee, WA). Immediately following, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Blue Barn at the West Valley Fairgrounds in Wiley City.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Trust of Porter Zephrim Lizotte through Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936).
