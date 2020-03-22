Valley Hills Funeral Home
Joel Wray (Keith Earl Wray – birth name) was born May 30, 1945 to Peggy (Rutherford) and Earl Otto Wray in Yreka, CA. Joel passed away peacefully at home in Yakima, WA on March 12, 2020.
Joel was a Vietnam Veteran, very proud to have served his country in the Navy. Following his military service, he became employed by Boeing in Seattle. There he worked his way up to become a tooling inspector. He later then relocated to Palmdale, CA to work for Rocketdyne and Atomics International and then Lockheed Martin Corporation. He worked on such projects as the Space Shuttle and the B-1 bomber. He eventually retired from Boeing as Lockheed Martin sold his division to Boeing. Joel is preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 30 years Colleen Wray as well as an older brother, Kenneth J. Wray.
Joel is survived by his only daughter Lynne Anne (Wray) Ellis and niece Tammy (Wray) Lewen of Grand Junction, CO. Joel will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA amongst all our other men and women of honor. If you would like to share a memory or condolence with the family please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com.
