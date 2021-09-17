Joel Blake Garretson was born in Yakima, Washington on June 3, 1952 to James Blake Garretson and Barbara Wickham Garretson. Joel died on September 5, 2021.
Joel spent his childhood on the family’s apple ranch in Naches Heights. He graduated from Highland High School in 1970. After graduation, Joel made his first of many sojourns around the world, visiting England and Spain. His love of travel would remain a passion all of his life and those travels were fodder for his inspired storytelling, which entertained so many of us. After returning home, Joel attended The Evergreen State College in Olympia. He continued his education at Central Washington University, where he received a degree in accounting. After graduation, Joel moved to Seattle where he worked at Boeing for several years.
In the early 1980’s, Joel returned to Yakima to work at the family business, the Lloyd Garretson Company. He became the Financial Manager of LGCo. and sold fruit for the Company after James B. Garretson’s death in 1984. Joel continued to manage LGCo. until he died.
Joel was a man of many talents. His artistic ability was obvious at an early age. As a young teenager he attended art class at Wilson Junior High. He made some beautiful stained glass, mosaic work, and the infamous disco lamp made out of antique toasters. Joel appreciated architecture and was fond of the work of Frank Lloyd Wright. Later in life, Joel’s passion for art was useful when he joined the Board of Directors of the Larson Galley, to which he made financial contributions. Joel was also very proud to help the Lloyd Garretson Company be the first fruit label to be represented in a mosaic for the Tieton Mosaic Vintage Project. You can see the Garretson Moon brand label mosaic today on the outside of the Boxx Gallery in Tieton.
In the mid-1980’s, Joel built an addition to the “Garage House” on Naches Heights. Many memorable parties took place there. Joel moved to the family home (aka “The Big House”) in 1990. Joel used his considerable interior design skills to make a visit to the Big House a memorable one. Here Joel was able to express his love of gardening on a large scale. Among the many grand specimen trees his great-grandfather had collected from around the world, Joel planted beautiful borders and large containers of petunias which cascaded down the front steps. Each spring Joel lovingly tended to the dozens of red rose bushes he planted and when the daffodils were in bloom, he invited friends to come and pick them—always a good excuse for a party. Because of Joel’s diligent attention to the grounds, many charitable events, parties and weddings have been held on the beautiful front lawn.
Joel loved to entertain. He was a fabulous cook and could throw a dinner party for any number of guests with little or no notice and seemingly without effort. He gathered a great group of interesting friends from home and from his many travels around the world. That meant his parties were always an event and you felt lucky if you were there.
Joel’s favorite place to winter was Zihuantanejo, Mexico, which he visited almost yearly for more than 20 years. There he would meet up with his friend Joe Snyder for many adventures. Joel’s favorite summer getaway was at the family’s cabin on Chinook Pass where he loved to spend time alone or with his family and friends. For many years Joel would go “up-lake” to Stehekin with his friend Richard Snyder, whom he knew from Evergreen College. During the last decade, Joel would spend a few days each year with his sister, Eve, to celebrate her birthday, often on the Oregon Coast.
Joel was unique and we will miss his strong personality and wry sense of humor. He had a way with words and was not afraid to let you know exactly what he was thinking. As one of his friends said upon Joel’s death: His pride in his family was expressed through his stories about the Big House and the cabin. Colorful, amusing and evocative. Joel loved his friends. There are too many to name individually. You know who you are.
Joel is survived by his siblings, Peter W. Garretson and Eve R. Garretson, along with his cousins, David Garretson, Linda Goldsworthy, Ann Garretson, Gail Davis, Carol Redman, and Sally Bower.
In accordance with Joel’s wishes, no service will be held. A Celebration of his Life gathering will be held at the Big House. The date has not yet been determined, but his family and friends will be notified prior to the set date. In honor of Joel Blake Garretson, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
